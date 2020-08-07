COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Health officials are reporting 222 new cases of the coronavirus in Collin County, including 36 in Plano.

As of August 6, the total number of positive cases in Collin County was 7,074, including 1,827 in Plano. There 1,951 active cases, including 463 in Plano.

Also, there are 23 positive cases in the Denton County portion of Plano.

Ten people have recovered

Health & Safety

What if I think I’m sick?

People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. An updated symptom list can be found at the CDC’s symptoms webpage. Please call your provider before arriving to the provider’s office or emergency department to limit the potential spread of any infection.

Can I get exposed/sick a second time?

The virus is so new, that the answer to this question has not yet been scientifically established/validated.

What is community spread?

Community spread refers to people who have been infected with the virus in a specific geographic area, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected.

What does “transferred” mean in the case reports?

A “transferred” case was originally reported in Collin County, but then transferred to another county corresponding to the city of residence.

Do numbers have any relationship to hospital locations?

The number of COVID cases in specific zip codes is based upon the home address of the individual testing positive. Proximity of hospitals or medical clinics within a specific zip code has no bearing on the number of positive cases reported.

How does someone in an apartment self-quarantine and are other community residents notified if someone is COVID-19 positive?

Self-quarantines in apartments are no different than if people are self-quarantined in a house. HIPAA restricts health departments from releasing certain information about people who test positive for COVID-19.

Where can I find answers to common health questions about COVID-19?

The Texas DSHS site FAQs includes answers to questions about:

How to Avoid Getting Sick

Pregnant Women & Children

How to Avoid Infecting Others

Cleaning & Disinfecting

High-Risk Populations

Pets & Livestock

What to Do If You or a Loved One Is Sick

Travel

Caring for Yourself or Someone Else at Home

Other Questions about Safety

I’d like more information on positive cases, including where they live or work.

County (Collin and Denton) Health departments identify and contact individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having been exposed will be contacted directly by the County. No further personal information will be released to protect patient confidentiality. The County will monitor and investigate COVID-19.

For more information:

