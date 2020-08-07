KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Keller ISD has sent letters to its staff members who attended Monday’s special board meeting about a possible exposure to COVID-19 after a speaker tested positive for the virus.

The board meeting was held Monday in order to discuss the start of the upcoming school year. At the meeting, many parents spoke about wanting to keep the option of in-person or virtual learning while a majority of teachers called for remote learning only to start the school year.

The district confirmed to CBS 11 News that one of the speakers at the meeting tested positive for COVID-19. The district did not say if it was a parent or a teacher.

In a letter to a staff member, who will remain anonymous, the district said, “I wanted to inform you that you were potentially exposed to Covid-19 at the school board meeting which took place on August 3, 2020. One of the speakers that went before you was Covid-19 positive and removed their mask while speaking to the Board.”

The district recommends the staff members quarantine until Aug. 18.

At the meeting, the Keller ISD Board of Trustees voted to begin school on Wednesday, Aug. 26. Parents will still have the option of having their children take part in virtual or in-person learning.