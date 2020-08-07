NEW CBS DFW APP
Retired Richardson Music Teacher Gets 90th Birthday Surprise
Claire Johnson's friends and former students threw her a drive-by birthday parade.
Former Angels Employee Charged In Pitcher Tyler Skaggs's Fatal Fentanyl Overdose
Former Angels Communications Director Eric Prescott Kay, 45, was charged via criminal complaint with conspiracy to distribute a mixture containing detectable amounts of fentanyl.
Friday Evening News Brief
Here's what made news Friday, August 7.
Bat Tests Positive For Rabies In Frisco
Someone found the bat on the ground in the Preston Manor subdivision, near Preston and Main around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday.
Texas Church Pastor David Pettigrew Arrested For Allegedly Transporting Child Pornography
Agents executed federal search warrants at David Pettigrew’s home and Denison Church of the Nazarene on Thursday.
Gardening 101: Growing Fruit Trees In The Texas Heat
In today's Gardening 101, CBS 11 meteorologist Jeff Ray shows you the fruit trees you can grow even in the blistering Texas heat.
Remnants From Hurricane Hanna Still Threaten More Rain, Flash Flooding For Soaked South Texas
Initial reports indicated Hanna dumped up to 15 inches of rain in some areas in South Texas.
Hanna's High Winds, Drenching Rains Pound South Texas
Downgraded to a tropical depression, Hanna passed over the U.S.-Mexico border with winds near 50 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.
Las Vegas Raiders Think Jason Witten Looks Good In Their Uniform, Fans In Texas Say He Will Always Be A Cowboy
He spent 15 years wearing silver and navy blue for the Dallas Cowboys, so it's not surprising that some people are having issues seeing Jason Witten in a Las Vegas Raiders uniform.
Rangers Swept In Oakland, Go 1-5 On Bay Area Road Trip
Rangers lefty Mike Minor (0-3) struck out six over five innings but was tagged for five runs and four hits.
Living Room Sports: Mavericks Play-By-Play Announcer Mark Followill
Dallas Mavericks TV play-by-play announcer Mark Followill talks with CBS 11 Sports' Bill Jones about calling games remotely as the team plays in Orlando.
Dallas Stars Center Tyler Seguin & Former Goalie Marty Turco Among White NHL Players Finding Their Voice On Racism
Long-time Houston resident George Floyd's death in police custody has touched off a reckoning of race and race relations and sports has been part of it, from the NFL and NASCAR to the National Hockey League.
Retired Richardson Music Teacher Gets 90th Birthday Surprise
Claire Johnson's friends and former students threw her a drive-by birthday parade.
Former Angels Employee Charged In Pitcher Tyler Skaggs's Fatal Fentanyl Overdose
Former Angels Communications Director Eric Prescott Kay, 45, was charged via criminal complaint with conspiracy to distribute a mixture containing detectable amounts of fentanyl.
North Texas Couple Pens Kids Book On Importance Of Wearing A Mask
CBS 11's Nicole Nielsen has the story.
Support Our Local Shops!
Order In, Stay Safe and Support Local Spots!
Changing the World, One Sandwich at a Time.
Step Right Up to Lone Star Circus School
Sweet Treat Lessons at Funkytown Donuts
Pandemic Will Result In Worst Year In Aviation History, Industry Groups Say
And as travelers slowly take back to the skies this summer, airlines are looking for ways to woo them back for the long haul.
Tarrant County Guidance For Schools Reopening
August 7, 2020 at 9:07 pm
View this document on Scribd
