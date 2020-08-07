FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County Public Health released new guidance on what school should look like when students return in the fall during the COVID-19 pandemic.
TCPH published a 23-page document outlining strategies to keep students and staff safe.
Health officials still suggest remote “virtual learning” is the safest thing to do at this time.
Among some of the suggestions for in-person learning:
Health screenings each day.
Keeping class sizes as small as possible.
Staggering start times to minimize movement through the hallways.
Delaying the start of contact sports.
In response, Keller ISD sent out a note to families and staff saying administrators need more time to review the information, so they are rescheduling a special board meeting that was set for Monday.
READ THE DOCUMENT HERE