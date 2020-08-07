DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Ten years ago, Myrna Powers was rushed to a Dallas hospital with a virus that had effected her heart.

Two days later, she died at the age of 55.

But what’s happened since, and most recently between the Powers family and Thao Nguyen, the nurse that tended to Myrna, is proof to Myrna’s son Brad, his mother is ever present.

A decade after caring for Myrna in her last moments at Texas Health Presbyterian, Nguyen found herself working in the NICU where Myrna’s granddaughter Emma was born six weeks early.

“Thao was there the entire time so it was wonderful to have that connection and relationship with someone who is so important in Emma’s first couple of weeks,” said Brad Powers.

“Most of the days that Emma was in the NICU, Thao was there and we always had someone to talk to and we didn’t ever feel like we had a silly question and she was a familiar face to have every day,” said mom Kristine Powers.

Nguyen said she remembers Myrna being graceful and loving.

“You just felt this really kind warmth,” she said.

That memory has helped create a bond between her and the Powers family, a connection that on June 29, 2020 came full circle.

“My mom was never able to be a grandma, and she was going to be the best,” said Brad. “It is just amazing to see that connection she was one of the last people to be with my mom on this earth and she is one of the first to take care of Emma. It just came full circle.”

“I truly feel like Brad’s mom definitely had a hand in this, and she knew this was going to happen and aligned it all so that we could all meet again,” said Kristine.