AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Official numbers in new COVID-19 infections were down slightly in Texas on Friday compared to the day before, but the infection rate remained high.

State officials reported at least 7,039 new cases, almost 560 fewer than they reported Thursday. That would bring the total caseload to almost 475,000 dating to early March when tracking began of the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The state reported 293 new COVID-19 deaths Friday in Texas, bringing the total death toll for the outbreak to almost 8,100. The state estimated that 134,760 cases were active with 8,065 patients hospitalized, 237 fewer than Thursday.

But the rate of positive COVID-19 test results remains high, with a rolling seven-day positivity rate of 16.9%, well above the threshold of 5% recommended for reopening by the World Health Organization.

Dallas County has the second-most confirmed cases in the state with 53,291. However, it continues to report less than 1,000 cases per day after the area saw a surge in July.

Harris County has the most in the state with over 81,000 confirmed cases.

The true number of cases was still likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

