NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Arlington, construction, DFW News, Grand Prairie, I-30, Road Closure, SH 360, Traffic Alert, txdot

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A stretch of Interstate-30 in Arlington will be closed both ways this weekend for a bridge removal at SH 360.

Both eastbound and westbound I-30 between Collins Street and the President George Bush Turnpike will be closed from Friday, Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. to Monday, Aug. 10 at 5 a.m.

The full closure comes as crews will be removing a bridge at I-30 and SH 360 as part of a major construction project for the area.

Drivers are urged to use SH 183 or Interstate-20 as alternative routes. If not, drivers will be forced to take a detour from I-30 to Division Street, which will eventually get drivers back onto the other side of the closure.

Delays are expected in the area.

Comments

Leave a Reply