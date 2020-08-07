ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A stretch of Interstate-30 in Arlington will be closed both ways this weekend for a bridge removal at SH 360.
Both eastbound and westbound I-30 between Collins Street and the President George Bush Turnpike will be closed from Friday, Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. to Monday, Aug. 10 at 5 a.m.
The full closure comes as crews will be removing a bridge at I-30 and SH 360 as part of a major construction project for the area.
=Travel Advisory=
Continuously, 8/7, 7p-8/10,5a
EB/WB I-30 closed btwn FM 157/Collins St in #ArlingtonTX and SH 161/President George Bush Turnpike in #GrandPrairie for bridge removal at SH 360. EXPECT DELAYS. FOLLOW DETOUR ROUTE. Use SH183 or I-20 as alternate. #DFWTraffic #gptx pic.twitter.com/jfGxBxrcdu
Drivers are urged to use SH 183 or Interstate-20 as alternative routes. If not, drivers will be forced to take a detour from I-30 to Division Street, which will eventually get drivers back onto the other side of the closure.
Delays are expected in the area.