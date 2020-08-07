FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The family of a missing Fort Worth grandmother who was last seen at The Watauga Bingo Hall on July 11 has organized a search party for her.

Carolyn Kay Riggins, 69, is 5’09”, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was driving a pewter-colored 2002 Lincoln Town Car bearing Texas license plate CGB-1453 the last time her family saw her.

Riggins has dementia like symptoms related to a massive stroke in 2009. She has severe anxiety and high blood pressure. Her family says she has been without her medication since she went missing and also left her mobile phone at home.

The search party is planned for August 7-9. The family says they need as many people to help as possible so they can comprehensively cover the search areas.

Volunteers will receive information via email regarding the search areas, maps, app to download and safety considerations.

Click here if you would like to join.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information for information about Riggins’ whereabouts.

Contact them by calling 817-469-8477, submitting a web tip through 469tips.com, or through the mobile app by downloading P3 Tips.