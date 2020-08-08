DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Saturday reported 540 news cases of COVID-19, while Tarrant County reported 779.
Saturday’s count brings the total of confirmed cases in Dallas County to 53,831, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County.
Five more deaths were also reported in Dallas County, bringing that total to 751. The patients who died were all over the age of 50 and all had been hospitalized. Four out of the five had underlying high risk health conditions.
Dallas County health officials reported 2,513 children under 18 years old have tested positive for the virus since July 1 and that 61 of them have been hospitalized.
The county also reported Saturday that it also has 2,072 probable cases and six probable deaths from COVID-19.
In Tarrant County, the total is now at 33,369 confirmed cases. Seven additional deaths were also reported Saturday, which leaves the county with 421 coronavirus-related deaths.
Tarrant County continues to also report recovery numbers, which is now at 21,172 as of Saturday.
Denton County reported 67 new cases, bringing its total of confirmed cases to 7,586.