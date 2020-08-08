FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A San Antonio kidnapping suspect and victim were found Saturday after a chase ended in a Fort Worth neighborhood, police said.
Police said the suspect’s vehicle was spotted Saturday and that officers in Fort Worth assisted the Texas Department of Public Safety in chasing it down.
According to police, the suspect was eventually captured after he ran away from the vehicle in the Mistletoe Heights neighborhood.
Surveillance video from a nearby home captured the suspect and a woman running away from the vehicle. The woman was believed to be the alleged kidnapping victim.
Police said they believe the woman is an acquaintance of the suspect.
Residents in the neighborhood said the woman ran to a home and asked for help after she was able to get away from the suspect.
The identities of the suspect and the victim were not released.