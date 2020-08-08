Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman was shot at a 7-Eleven in Dallas early Saturday morning after police said she was involved in an argument with an unknown suspect.
Police said they responded to the shooting at around 4 a.m. at the store in the 2500 block of Lemmon Avenue. Arriving officers found the victim with a gunshot wound.
While officers were tending to the victim, police said she told them she had been involved in an argument with an unknown suspect before she was shot. The suspect was not at the location when police arrived.
The woman, who was not identified, was then transported to a hospital for treatment. She is currently stable, according to police.
There have been no arrests made as police continue to investigate.