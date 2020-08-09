Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County started off the week by seeing an uptick in new COVID-19 cases, with 843 reported on Sunday.
Sunday’s count brings the total in the county to 54,674, which is second in the state behind Harris County.
The county also reported four more deaths from the virus, bringing that total to 755. All four were over the age of 50 and had been hospitalized. Two of them had underlying high risk health conditions.
Dallas County health officials on Sunday reported 2,514 children under 18 years old have tested positive for the virus since July 1 and that 61 of them have been hospitalized.
Tarrant County reported 491 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.