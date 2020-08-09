FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The city of Fort Worth is expanding its COVID-19 testing initiative by opening up four more sites throughout the week.
The city said new testing sites will be opening on the following dates and at the following locations:
- Tuesday, Aug. 11, at FWISD Scarborough – Handley Field Parking Lot 6201 Craig St., Fort Worth, TX 76112
- Wednesday, Aug.12, at Tarrant County College – Northwest Campus 4801 Marine Creek Pkwy, Fort Worth, TX 76179
- Thursday, Aug. 13, at Beth Eden Missionary Baptist Church 3208 Wilbarger St., Fort Worth, TX 76119
- Friday, Aug. 14, at Christ Church Fort Worth Assembly of God 5301 Altamesa Blvd., Fort Worth, TX 76123
According to the city, tests will be available from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on a daily basis. Appointments can be made here. Those without Internet access can call 817.248.6299 to make an appointment.
“Fort Worth will continue to collaborate with partners to ensure COVID-19 testing is readily available and accessible to all residents throughout all of Fort Worth,” Mayor Betsy Price said. “Testing plays a critical role in our continued efforts to prioritize public health, keep Fort Worth’s economy open and get our children back in school.”
The city said it expects more testing sites to open within the coming weeks
Two of the city’s testing sites at J.P. Elder Middle School and the Dickies Arena parking garage will remain open.
- J.P. Elder Middle School, 709 N.W. 21st St. — 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Dickies Arena’s Chevrolet Parking Garage, 3464 Trail Drive. — 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.