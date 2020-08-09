Comments
(CBSDFW.COM) – Barry Switzer is one of three head coaches to win both a Super Bowl and an NCAA National Championship. The other two coaches to accomplish the feat are Jimmy Johnson and Pete Carroll.
In this week’s Living Room Sports, Switzer joins CBS 11’s Bill Jones to reflect on the adversity surrounding his hire in Dallas, the secret to his success at Oklahoma and why he’s decided to grow a beard. Plus, find out how Switzer hosted a $28,000 Super Bowl party,and didn’t have to pay the bill.
You can watch all four segments of the interview below: