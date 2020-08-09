Comments
TERRELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a shooting that killed a 37-year-old victim in Terrell last weekend, police said.
Police said the victim, Chad Jobe, was shot in the 300 block of West Newton Street on Saturday, Aug. 1. He was flown to Parkland Hospital in Dallas in critical condition but died the following Monday from his injuries.
Police were able to identify the suspect as Michael Roy Sanders, Jr., 38, and a search for him ensued.
According to police, Terrell investigators and the Texas Rangers found Sanders on the evening of Aug. 8 in Dallas. He was arrested without incident.
He is currently in the Kaufman County Jail with no bond set.