DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A suspect is being sought after police said that person ran away from a crash that killed one and injured another in Dallas early Sunday morning.
Police said the crash happened at around 1:30 a.m. as a driver was going westbound on West Camp Wisdom Road and was entering the intersection of North Clark Road.
According to police, the suspect was going northbound on Clark Road at a high rate of speed when the suspect crashed into the victim’s vehicle.
The crash caused the victim’s vehicle to also collide with another vehicle that was stopped at a red light at the intersection, police said.
Police said the victim, a 29-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene and a passenger in the victim’s vehicle was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
According to police, the suspect and passengers inside the suspect’s vehicle ran away from the crash on foot.
Descriptions were not immediately made available as the investigation continues.