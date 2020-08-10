Comments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Arlington Independent School District has announced a change to its policy for serving meals to children served under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program for the 2020-2021 school year.
Schools qualifying to operate the Community Eligibility Provision provide breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price, and paid student meals.
The new approach reduces burdens for families and school administrators and helps ensure that students receive nutritious meals.
Arlington ISD Schools participating in the CEP include:
- Adams Elementary
- Amos Elementary
- Anderson Elementary
- Atherton Elementary
- Berry Elementary
- Blanton Elementary
- Burgin Elementary
- Carter Junior High
- Crouch Elementary
- Crow Elementary
- Ellis Elementary
- Farrell Elementary
- Foster Elementary
- Goodman Elementary
- Hale Elementary
- Johns Elementary
- Knox Elementary
- Larson Elementary
- McNutt Elementary
- Morton Elementary
- Nichols Junior High
- Patrick Elementary
- Peach Elementary
- Pope Elementary
- Rankin Elementary
- Remynse Elementary
- Roark Elementary
- Shackelford Junior High
- Sherrod Elementary
- South Davis Elementary
- Speer Elementary
- Thornton Elementary
- Webb Elementary
- Workman Junior High