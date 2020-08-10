NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) — When asked about the upcoming college football season Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby told CBS Sports on Sunday night, “It’s an ongoing conversation we’ve been having for weeks. We talk almost every day. I’m not aware decisions have been made.” But the conversation appears to be over in two of the Power 5 Conferences.

During the Dan Patrick Show Monday the host said his sources confirmed that the Big Ten and Pac 12 will cancel their football seasons on Tuesday.

DP was told an hour ago that the Big 10 and Pac 12 will cancel their football seasons tomorrow… The ACC and the Big 12 are on the fence.. And the SEC is trying to get teams to join them for a season. Watch live: https://t.co/sMaeXQkLfl pic.twitter.com/oSUNGMTEqw — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) August 10, 2020

Leaders from the Power 5 had discussed postponing the football season and other fall sports over the weekend.

The discussion took place in the same weekend the U.S. crossed 5 million cases of the novel coronavirus virus. At least 5,044,864 people have tested positive and 162,938 have died as of Monday morning, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

The Power Five conferences consist of the Big 12 Conference, the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Big Ten Conference, the Pac-12 Conference, and the Southeastern Conference.

On Saturday, the Mid-American Conference announced that it was postponing its fall sports schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic. The MAC is the first conference from NCAA’s top tier Division I Football Bowl Subdivision to postpone its football season.

Aside from football, the other fall collegiate sports include men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey, and women’s volleyball.

