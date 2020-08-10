DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 581 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed case count in Dallas County to 55,255.

The county also confirmed one more death, bringing the total to 756.

“Today continues a trend of lower hospitalizations, lower ICU admissions and lower ED visits for COVID-19,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement. “Our new cases are in line with the trajectory that we’ve seen which is markedly lower than our high.”

An additional 40 probable cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Sunday, bringing the total probable case count in Dallas to 2,242, including six probable deaths from COVID-19.

The additional confirmed death reported Monday is of a Seagoville woman in her 90s who had been sent to hospice care where she passed away and had underlying high risk health conditions.

More than 2,514 children under 18 years of age have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19 since July 1, including 61 children who have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

he limited success we’re seeing is due to masking, six foot social distancing, avoiding unnecessary trips as well as handwashing. We must not lose our resolve that has brought us to a better place than we were in the middle of last month. We are still far higher in all numbers than we were before the Governor’s Open Texas plan began. With the opening of schools soon, there will be more people around one another and it’s imperative that we continue to do those things that are proven to be successful when we are around people outside of our home,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.