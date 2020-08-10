Suspected Drunk Driver Slams Into 8-Year-Old Arianna Lopez's Bedroom, Critically Injuring HerAn 8-year-old girl is fighting for her life after a suspected drunken driver plowed into her bedroom while she was sleeping on Thursday night, Kerrville police said. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago

Police: 23-Year-Old Texas Officer Killed In Crash Caused By Wrong-Way DriverA 23-year-old Texas officer was killed early Sunday in a crash caused by a driver going the wrong way, police said. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

As Device Pickups Resume, Mansfield ISD Apologizes For Lines That Had Many Waiting For HoursAs Device Pickups Resume, Mansfield ISD Apologizes For Lines That Had Many Waiting For Hours

5 hours ago