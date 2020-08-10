DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police say a suspect has confessed to being the gunman involved in a weekend shooting that left a 19-year-old boy dead.
The incident happened just after 7:00 p.m. Sunday, in the 12000 bock of Jupiter Road.
Dallas Fire Rescue was already on the scene treating the victim, later identified as Jaymauze Spencer, when officers arrived. Spencer was found in a parking lot — he’d been shot several times. The teenager was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries.
According to investigators, after interviewing several witnesses suspect Jamaal McCullough Jr. was arrested at the scene and taken to DPD headquarters to be interviewed.
Detectives say the 22-year-old waived his Miranda rights, spoke with them and ultimately ‘admitted his role in the death of the victim.’
McCullough has been charged with murder and is being held in the Dallas County Jail. His bond has not been set.