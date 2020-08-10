Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police released a photo Monday of a man who was shot and killed in January.
The murder of Darius Marable, 31, remains unsolved.
Police said he was shot and killed on Tuesday, January 28 around 10:00 p.m. in the 3900 block of Griggs Court.
Officers discovered “multiple assailants” forced their way into Marable’s home, where he was shot and killed.
Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this murder to call 817-392-4327
Callers can remain anonymous.
