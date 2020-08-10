NEW CBS DFW APPDownload The New CBS DFW App | Watch 24 Hour Streaming Service CBSN DFW On Your Device Anytime
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:Attempted Robbery, DFW News, Fort Worth Police, Fort Worth Stockyards, off-duty officer, Shooting

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two boys were arrested without incident Fort Worth Police said following Sunday’s shooting of an off-duty Dallas Police officer near the Fort Worth Stockyards.

Police said the off-duty officer was trying to fend off the two juvenile suspects attempting to steal his wife’s purse.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. near Northeast 21st Street and North Main Street.

The victim was shot in the side of the chest as the two suspects were running away.

The officer was taken to a hospital and at last check was in stable condition, according to Dallas Police.

Comments

Leave a Reply