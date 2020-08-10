Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Two boys were arrested without incident Fort Worth Police said following Sunday’s shooting of an off-duty Dallas Police officer near the Fort Worth Stockyards.
Police said the off-duty officer was trying to fend off the two juvenile suspects attempting to steal his wife’s purse.
It happened around 4:45 p.m. near Northeast 21st Street and North Main Street.
The victim was shot in the side of the chest as the two suspects were running away.
The officer was taken to a hospital and at last check was in stable condition, according to Dallas Police.