ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A massive fire engulfed cooking show star Rachael Ray’s New York home on Sunday.
Firefighters responded to Ray’s home in Lake Luzerne, New York, just before 7:30 p.m. as flames raged through the house.
Photos of the fire show flames bursting through the roof and long plumes of smoke extending into the sky. The Warren County sheriff said there were no injuries. Ray’s representative Charlie Dougiello said the extent of damage to the home was not yet clear.
Ray was at home with her husband, John Cusimano, mother Elsa Scuderi and dog Bella Boo, but all were able to escape safely.
Since April, Ray has been filming “#STAYHOME With Rachael” two days a week from the home. Her husband has been the show’s cameraman, producer, cocktail maker and musical guest.
Amid the pandemic, Ray’s organization donated $4 million to several charities including food banks, relief funds for laid off restaurant workers and animal rescue work.
Thank you to our local first responders for being kind and gracious and saving what they could of our home. Grateful that my mom, my husband, my dog… we’re all okay. These are the days we all have to be grateful for what we have, not what we’ve lost.
— rachael ray (@rachaelray) August 10, 2020
Though she lost her phone in the fire, Ray used the phone of a ‘team member’ to thank first-responders in a social media post. She said, “Thank you to our local first responders for being kind and gracious and saving what they could of our home. Grateful that my mom, my husband, my dog… we’re all okay.”
The Rachael Ray Show airs Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. on KTXA 21.