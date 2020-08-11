(CBS SPORTS) – The Big 12’s presidents have decided to allow the conference to proceed toward playing the 2020 college football season this fall despite the Big Ten and Pac-12 canceling their 2020 seasons on Tuesday, multiple conference sources told CBS Sports on Tuesday night.
League sources told CBS Sports earlier Tuesday the Big 12 was leaning in that direction prior to an evening conference call.
On the Tuesday night call, Big 12 presidents heard from medical experts before going into executive session discuss new information they learned about COVID-19 and the ongoing pandemic.
The Big 12 presidents were expected to be joined by league athletic directors for another conference call by the end of the evening, all on the topic of the viability of playing college football this fall.
“The mindset is it’s too early [to cancel],” a Big 12 source told CBS Sports before the meetings. “Unless the medical folks flip the switch, [we’ll go].”
Coming out of the calls, the Big 12 is expected to enhance its coronavirus testing as part of its adjusted procedures. Among those enhancements will be cardiac testing for COVID-19 positives, according to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel.
Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby has been supportive of playing almost from the beginning of the discussion. He has repeatedly warned that there will be a “disruption” in the season.