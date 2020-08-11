CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – With a big question mark surrounding the high school football season, now is not the time to pass up opportunities.

Case in point, soon-to-be senior football players at Cedar Hill have committed to their colleges of choice.

Senior defensive back Amarian Williams (committed to Liberty University in Virginia) said the pandemic “made me make my decision faster than I wanted to. It fast forwarded everything.”

Senior defensive back Brett Lynch (committed to Central Arkansas) said, “Sometimes you gotta make tough decisions. I just pulled the trigger.”

Senior center Carlos Peoples (committed to New Mexico State) said, “They wanted me there. It was a family without seeing my family.”

All three Cedar Hill players made their commitments without an in-person visit.

Cedar Hill Head Coach Carlos Lynn admits COVID-19 has changed the game in recruiting.

While he’ll never tell his players what they should do, Lynn points out that in these times where nothing’s guaranteed, it could be risky to leave a full athletic scholarship on the table.

The Cedar Hill trio all said they’ll look back on this year as one of the most pivotal points in their lives.

Carlos Peoples summed it up this way. “When I look back, I’ll be just glad I survived it.”