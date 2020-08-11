DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services confirmed 298 more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total case count in the county to 55,553.

DCHHS also reported 30 more deaths, bringing the total to 785.

One of the patients who died was a Dallas man in his 30s who did not have underlying high risk health conditions, but became critically ill in an area hospital from COVID-19.

“Today’s numbers carry with it a somber reminder of the dangerousness of COVID-19 as we announce the deaths of 29 more confirmed COVID-I9 cases and one probable COVID-19 death,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement.

An additional 30 probable cases of COVID-19 have been reported since yesterday, bringing the total probable case count in Dallas to 2,272, including seven probable deaths from COVID-19.

“The number of new positive cases continues on a downward trajectory due to wearing masks, maintaining six foot distancing. good hand washing and avoiding unnecessary trips outside of the home,” said Judge Jenkins.

More than 2,833 children under 18 years of age have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19 since July 1, including 65 children who have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with about 15.9% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 30.

Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 27% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Judge Jenkins urged people to not put themselves in a situation where they can’t wear a mask 100% of the time and maintain six feet of social distancing.

“Just because something is legal. doesn’t mean it is advisable and both the Public Health Authority for the county and the cities and the medical task force are strongly advising against any activity where 100% masking is not possible. Its up to all of us to continue to flatten the curve so that less people get sick, more businesses stay open and our kids get back to school sooner rather than later and as safely as possible,” said Judge Jenkins.

The additional 30 deaths include 29 confirmed deaths and one probable COVID-19 death:

– A man in his 30’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 30’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He was found deceased at home, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 40’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Wilmer. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Carrollton. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60’s who was a resident of the City of DeSoto. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Cedar Hill. He expired in the facility, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Richardson. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Mesquite. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She expired in an area hospital ED, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Lancaster. He had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80’s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She expired in the facility, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital.

– A woman in her 90’s who was a resident of the City of Richardson. She had been hospitalized, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 100’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been hospitalized, and had underlying high risk health conditions.