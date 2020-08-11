NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Tarrant County Democratic Party Chair Deborah Peoples says California Senator Kamala Harris was the best choice to be Joe Biden’s running mate.

“This would be our first female Vice President. I mean, this is history making, so I’m pretty excited,” said Peoples.

Peoples invited Harris to speak to Democrats in Grapevine in March of 2019.

“So to women all around this country who’ve been rooting to see women at the top of the ticket. This has to be a victory for us,” said Peoples. “The second she’s a very accomplished woman of color.”

Democratic activist Jody Bland of Dallas agrees.

“I think that Democrats all across the country can be excited about this big because she’s a strong leader. She’s charismatic, she’s charming, and she’s a bulldog on Trump,” said Bland.

Harris made headlines during a debate in June of last year by sharply criticizing Biden’s past opposition to busing.

And Harris came under attack by progressives for her record as a local prosecutor and California Attorney General.

“While those critiques resound in a primary, I think the party has done an exceptional job coming together, overwhelmingly supporting Joe Biden in the nomination,” said Bland.

The Trump campaign and Texas Republicans slammed the Biden-Harris ticket, saying they represent the radical-left.

Warren Norred, who is on the State Republican Executive Committee, says Harris is lacking as a candidate.

“I would certainly say she’s an outrageous liberal,” said Norred. “She brings no new ideas. It’s all going to be race-based hatred of Republicans, and how can you like these people? It’s going to be all about personality.”

But Deborah Peoples says Harris will help solidify Biden’s support.

“What I think it does is it really cements the enthusiasm in communities of color, whether you’re black, brown, Latino, Asian Pacific. I think it signals this new day in America that diversity does matter,” said Peoples.