GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – A Grand Prairie police officer was hospitalized after his motorcycle lost traction on a gravel road during a pursuit, police said.
It happened on the roadway in the 7200 block of Marvin D. Love Service Road.
During the crash, the officer dismounted the motorcycle to prevent escalated injuries and only sustained minor scrapes.
As a precaution, he was transported to a local hospital and is expected to be released.
The suspect vehicle continued to flee and was not located.
Traffic Investigators will review video evidence from the motorcycle and officer in an attempt to identify the driver of the vehicle.