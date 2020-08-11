MANSFIELD (CBSDFW.COM) – More lines at Mansfield ISD on Tuesday (August 11, 2020) as families attempt to pick up Chromebooks, iPads, and other digital devices for students, after major headaches this past weekend.

One father, Michael Rodriguez told CBS 11 at 3:30 pm Tuesday afternoon that cars were running out of gas in line. Others were having food brought to them.

“Yeah, lots of kids have to walk far for facilities and abandon cars if there’s only one parent,” said Rodriguez. He said he had been in line since 10:30am and was contemplating getting out of line when he had the chance. “I can come back another day.”

Rodriguez said that he was told by an officer that they should be able to pick them up all week. “I can get the kids logged on my computer for now,” said Rodriguez.

From Chopper 11, cars could be seen lined up around Mansfield High School Tuesday.

Modified Mansfield ISD Device Distribution Schedule (PDF)

Vehicles were wrapped around Brooks Wester Middle School and other computer and tablet pickup locations on Saturday.

Speaking through her car window Saturday one woman said, “Um, we’ve been in line since 12 o’clock, so 7 hours and 17 minutes.” Some parents and students told CBS 11 News they waited in lines as long as nine hours. The wait was so long that some vehicles ran out of gas while in line.

The school district has since apologized for the wait times.

On Sunday Superintendent Dr. Kimberley Cantu sent an email to parents that said, in part —

“I want to take a moment and personally apologize for the long wait times families have experienced during device pickup. I understand your frustrations, and I want you to know that we are listening and have spent the last several days devising a new plan to make the process run more smoothly while keeping our students and staff safe.”

The revised pickup schedule has high school students only picking up devices on Monday. The school your student attends will determine where they will need to go to get the electronics.

Virtual learning equipment will be available at Mansfield, Legacy and Timberview High Schools, as well as at the Center for the Performing Arts and Vernon Newsom Stadium between 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Pickup for students in all grade levels will resume at those same locations on Tuesday and will run through Saturday.