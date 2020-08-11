MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mansfield ISD announced an updated plan to deliver devices to students at a school board meeting Tuesday night.

There were more long lines at Mansfield ISD on Tuesday as families attempt to pick up Chromebooks, iPads and other digital devices for students after major headaches this past weekend.

“We have been continually reviewing and revising our process with the ultimate goal of getting a device to any student who needs one in a safe, efficient manner,” said MISD Superintendent Dr. Kimberley Cantu. “Over 15,000 devices have been picked up to date, but because each device needs to be re-imaged before it is delivered, we have run into another delay. All re-imaged devices have been distributed, so we needed a new plan.”

Instead of waiting in line, parents are being asked to go to the Mansfield ISD website.

They will then be asked to complete a form indicating that their student or students still need a device.

Click here to view the form.

The devices will be delivered to the home address indicated on the student’s registration as soon as they are ready.

MISD students do not need a district-owned device.

Any device with an Internet connection can be used to access all programs and apps needed for virtual learning.

Students who are unable to get a device before school starts will not be penalized in any way.

“This process has not reflected the excellence people expect from MISD,” said Dr. Cantu. “We are doing everything we can to correct it.”