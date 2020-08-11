FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – In an effort to stimulate the economy during the pandemic, home mortgages and refinancing are seeing some of the lowest interest rates in recent memory.

The historic drop has created a rush for new purchases and home refinancing, according to industry experts at Town Square Mortgage in the DFW area.

As a result they are now looking to hire.

“We need three more retail mortgage processors, one closer, one QC coordinator, two underwriters, and one compliance analyst,” said Joella Benson, Business Development and Senior Loan Originator for Town Square Mortgage.

While some of those jobs require experience and state licensing, Benson says they are willing to train for the other positions.

“We have many processors who started out as something else so we are definitely willing to train,” she said.

The jobs are all full-time and come with benefits.

“We were in growth mode before COVID, so we believe that these jobs are jobs we are going to maintain even if the load gets back to normal,” she said.

If you are interested in applying, click here.