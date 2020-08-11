COVID-19 Update LIVEGovernor Abbott To Provide Update On COVID-19 - LIVE Soon On CBSN DFW
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By Taryn Jones
Filed Under:cadillac xt6, Dallas Art, Deep Ellum, Design District, dfw local art, dfw murals, Eat See Play, explore dallas, explore fort worth, family fun dfw, Fort Worth, Fort Worth Art, Metroplex Cadillac, Taryn Jones, Things to do DFW, wet dallas

Looking for some outdoor fun? Then join Taryn Jones as she jumps into a Cadillac XT6 to find amazing masterpieces across the Metroplex. Check out the places we hit or explore your own. Don’t forget to tag @eatseeplaydfw in your photos for a chance to be featured in our gallery.

Check out our street art photo gallery here!

Follow us on Instagram

Places we went:
Deep Ellum Malcom X blvd.

Foundry District in Fort Worth: Inspiration Alley/ Multiple Artists.

Design District Playground Dallas

Magical Gnomes in Kessler Park

Comments

Leave a Reply