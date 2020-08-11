Comments
Places we went:
Looking for some outdoor fun? Then join Taryn Jones as she jumps into a Cadillac XT6 to find amazing masterpieces across the Metroplex. Check out the places we hit or explore your own. Don’t forget to tag @eatseeplaydfw in your photos for a chance to be featured in our gallery.
Check out our street art photo gallery here!
Deep Ellum Malcom X blvd.
Foundry District in Fort Worth: Inspiration Alley/ Multiple Artists.
Design District Playground Dallas
Magical Gnomes in Kessler Park