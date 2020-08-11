FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Instead of setting up her classroom on Tuesday, a North Texas middle school teacher cleaned hers out.
Rebecca Asher, was a teacher at Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD’s Ed Wilkie Middle School in Fort Worth for five years.
She resigned during last Thursday’s school board meeting.
Asher told CBS 11 on Tuesday, the decision was rooted in protecting her daughter, her family and the people at her school.
“Many teachers have come out in support and said ‘thank you for being a voice’. I’m glad I was able to make this choice and sort of have this impact on them. I know many teachers can’t do this.” Asher said.
She said she fears the virus could spread at school and cause students and staff unnecessary stress and trauma in the long run.
The first day of school for EMSISD is next Thursday.