DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Health officials announced seven additional Denton County residents have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 73 deaths due to the virus in Denton County.

“With the tragic news of seven deaths today, we ask you to please keep the families of these individuals in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “This COVID-19 virus can cause significant illness and death. It is imperative that everyone continue wearing masks, washing hands frequently, and socially distancing.”

The deaths reported Wednesday include:

• A male in his 70s who was a resident of Little Elm

• A male over 80 who was a resident of Rambling Oaks Courtyard in Highland Village

• A female in her 60s who was a resident of Remarkable Healthcare of Prestonwood in Carrollton

• A female in her 50s who was a resident of Carrollton

• A male over 80 who was a resident of Frisco

• A female in her 40s who was a resident of Lewisville

• A male in his 60s who was a resident of Lewisville

The cumulative, countywide total of COVID cases is 7,959 and 129 people are newly recovered.

Currently the countywide recovery total is 4,977.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Friday, August 14, 2020. Preregistration is required and appointments are available starting at 8 AM.

The testing center will be held at University of North Texas’ Discovery Park at 3940 N. Elm Street. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

• Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

• Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

• Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

• Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

