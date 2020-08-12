DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s choice of Kamala Harris as his vice president rings with pride for a Dallas attorney who was also a sorority sister of the U.S. senator.
Jill Louis says Harris remains a dear friend as the senator from California joins Biden’s campaign for the White House.
“Oh, it’s unbelievable. You almost can’t let the full feeling of it come in,” Louis said on Harris becoming the vice presidential pick.
Louis and Harris were sorority sisters for Alpha Kappa Alpha at Howard University. Louis says her friend of over 30 years is ready for the moment.
“Do I describe her as a friend — jovial, unflappable, loyal. Do I describe her as a woman — hysterically funny, a great sense of humor,” Louis said.
The Dallas attorney also attended Harvard Law School with Barack and Michelle Obama, but it’s Harris who Louis calls sister. And it’s a vice presidential candidate she feels a personal connection with.
“It is a movement forward as a people, so for that, as an American, as people of color, as women, as black women specifically, it is a movement forward, it is catapulting us into a place we almost dare not imagine,” Louis said.