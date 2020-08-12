DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – With COVID-19 having cut the 2020 high school baseball season short, four players from Skyline High School are determined to make up for lost time.

James Martinez, Daniel Cox, Matthew DeLeon and Damon Chavarria have played together since elementary school and are now facing their toughest opponent yet — a pandemic that destroyed their junior season and put a damper on their summer of exposure.

“I feel like it’s ruining my chances because college scouts aren’t able to see me in person,” Chavarria said

“I do worry about that especially for my teammates,” DeLeon added.

One of the ways the players are hoping to get noticed is by taking part in summer showcase games like the Rangers Youth Academy all-star game at Globe Life Field.

“It’s the love for the game. If you love the game, you gonna keep the grind going,” Cox said.

Martinez summed it up best. “Just keep working and dedicating your passion of what you want to do in life,” he said.

If the young men from Skyline High School have their way, it won’t be their last trip to play in the Rangers’ new home.