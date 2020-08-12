FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – FC Dallas took on Nashville SC at Toyota Stadium in Frisco Wednesday night in front of fans.

It’s the first time they’ve played in front of fans during the pandemic.

“Some small measure of being able to go back to how life was prior to COVID,” said Jeff Files, a season ticker holder who brought his son, Bentley to the game.

They were the first two in line to get inside the stadium Wednesday night.

“It’s been incredibly tough,” Files said. “Soccer is one of the things that helps our family gel together and not having it… it’s been a bit of an upsetting experience. But being able to make sure we’re keeping everybody safe and supporting the team, it’s a win win experience.”

Files isn’t concerned about him or Bentley contracting the coronavirus at the game but still plan to take precautions.

“More hand washing,” said Files. “Trying to social distance, be more aware of being six feet away from people.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order in June that permitted open-air sports venues like Toyota Stadium to host events at 50% capacity. FC Dallas is choosing to allow only a few thousand fans in, which is less than 25% of the stadium’s capacity.

According to the team, 2,912 fans attended Wednesday’s match.

FC Dallas says it’s doing everything possible to minimize risk to guests, staff and players

Fans present their tickets on their phones to limit physical interaction, which is why cash isn’t accepted at concession or merchandise stands either.

People will be separated in the stands by a number of seats to follow social distancing protocols.

Masks are required at all times on stadium property, including the parking lots.

Fans say they felt comfortable attending the match and excited to cheer on FC Dallas in person.

“I think it’s really cool they’re opening back up,” said Zoey Mullenmeister, who came to the match with her dad.