GRANBURY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Granbury is looking to get local businesses to show off their city pride while protecting themselves and their customers from the coronavirus.
The City of Granbury and the Visit Granbury office will start their “Because We Love Granbury” mask campaign Friday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the distribution of free “Business Kits” to the first 100 businesses that sign up.
“We encourage everyone to show their love for Granbury and help us keep Granbury open for business,” said Visit Granbury Director Tammy Dooley.
The drive-thru giveaway will happen at the Hood County News parking lot at 1501 S. Morgan St. on a first come first served basis.
The kits will come in #GranburyLove white boxes and will include two t-shirts, 20 disposable #GranburyLove masks, a window poster, a window “cling” for restrooms showing patrons how to wash their hands and five hand sanitizers.
The Because We Love Granbury program will also be giving out 3,500 free “Brandanas,” which are worn around the neck and can be pulled up to cover the mouth and nose, in late August or early September.
Business kits can be pre-ordered by calling the Visit Granbury office at 817-573-5548 or by emailing Samantha Carr at scarr@granbury.org to reserve their business’s kit.