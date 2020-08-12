Comments
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – With the Big 12 moving forward with the football season and other fall sports amid the pandemic, the TCU Horned Frogs have revised their schedule to align with the conference’s plans.
The conference’s board of directors approved a plan to start fall sports after Sept. 1 and allowing football teams to play one non-conference game before league plays begins Sept. 26.
TCU, which is in Fort Worth, released its new schedule on Wednesday, with their first game being against Tennessee Tech and then, two weeks later, Iowa State.
- Sept. 12 – Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 26 – Iowa State
- Oct. 3 – at Texas
- Oct. 10 – Kansas State
- Oct. 24 – Oklahoma
- Oct. 31 – at Baylor
- Nov. 7 – Texas Tech
- Nov. 14 – at West Virginia
- Nov. 28 – at Kansas
- Dec. 5 – Oklahoma State
- Dec. 12/19 – Big 12 Championship Game
Four of the team’s first five games will be played at home at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
The school said earlier this month that seating at the stadium will be at a 25% limited capacity.