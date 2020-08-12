TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – News of the current Dr Pepper shortage amid the coronavirus pandemic sent many to social media in a frenzy, thirsty for “thoughts and prayers,” as they grappled with the prospect of life without their favorite soda.

On Monday, the Plano-based soft drink company confirmed on Facebook and Twitter that the they’re suffering a shortage of some products in stores.

Fizzling supply of the sugary drink was just too much for some, a final blow in a long list of 2020’s disappointments.

While some people raised legitimate concerns on Twitter…

others simply stocked up on any of the 23 flavors they could find.

Other fans of the soda gave warnings about potential negative impacts the shortage may have on themselves and others.

“Look you ppl can hoard all the toilet paper, Lysol products and meat you want, but this Diet DrPepper shortage is gonna be a real problem for me and anyone that knows me if this becomes true,” tweeted McKenzie Mackey.

While some like Mackey foreshadowed only negative impacts from the shortage, many took a more positive approach, joining a common collective cry for “thoughts and prayers.”

Texan Paige Phelps sent out her plea, tweeting, “I was just made aware of a Dr. Pepper shortage. I’m going to need your thoughts and prayers at this time.”

In the early days of the pandemic, with toilet paper nearly impossible to find, most accepted that some people were hoarding it. But news of the shortage is just tough to swallow.

As positive coronavirus cases in Texas soar past 500,000, and the prospect of a COVID-19 vaccine still lingering in the distance, the anxiety shown by so many makes sense.

Many people consider Dr Pepper a comfort food, a hang-over cure even when accompanied by greasy, salty fries. And as one fan reminds — “After surviving the Bluebell famine of 2015, I didn’t think it could get much worse. But here we are. Dr Pepper shortage and all” — at least there’s still ice cream.

