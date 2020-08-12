DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 234 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total confirmed case count in Dallas County to 55,787.

The 234 new cases is the lowest daily case count since August 6.

“The trends that we’re seeing are good and they’re due to your smart and sacrificial decisions to wear masks around others outside your home one hundred percent of the time, maintain six foot distancing from people outside your home, use frequent hand washing. and avoid unnecessary trips around other people and any activity where a mask cannot be worn by everyone one hundred percent of the time,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins in a statement.

The county also confirmed nine more deaths, bringing the total to 794 confirmed deaths.

The new deaths include a Garland man in his 30s who had underlying high risk health conditions and two Dallas men in his 50s who did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

An additional 88 probable cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Tuesday, bringing the total probable case count in Dallas to 2,360, including seven probable deaths from COVID-19.

More than 2,833 children under 18 years of age have been diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19 since July 1, including 65 children who have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

“We’ve seen a roughly 40% decrease in demand for testing at our city/county run sites and we are currently not reaching capacity at those sites. The lines are short and the turnaround times have improved, so if you need testing, please get it. It’s up to all of us to flatten the curve, and the good trends that we’re seeing can quickly change if only a few of us decide to do things that are not recommended by the doctors,” said Judge Jenkins.

Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds have been under 65 years of age.

Diabetes has been an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with about 15.9% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 30.

Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 27% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

The complete list of nine new COVID-19 deaths is below:

– A man in his 30’s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of DeSoto. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Irving. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70’s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She was found deceased at home, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 70’s who was a resident of the City of Duncanville. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.