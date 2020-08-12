Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman who called 911 after stabbing her boyfriend, Ronnie Cash, 58, at the Studio 6 Motel was charged with his murder.
Police arrested Melissa Hite, 50, after finding Cash on the motel room floor with a stab wound to his chest. He later died at the hospital.
Police arrested Hite, who first admitted Cash “came at her” with a knife. She told police she stabbed him with a small pair of scissors in self-defense. But a bloody knife was recovered from a kitchen drawer in the hotel room. When detectives told Hite about the knife, she said Cash had it first, and claimed not to remember how she got or what she did with it.
A Dallas County magistrate set Hite’s bond at $150,000.