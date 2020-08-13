KAUFMAN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Amazon has announced plans to open its first fulfillment center in Forney next year — a facility that is expected to create more than 500 full-time jobs.
“We’re excited to be expanding our network of operations in Forney,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s vice president of global customer fulfillment. “We are grateful for the strong support we’ve received from local and state leaders as we broaden our footprint around the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.”
Amazon associates working at the new 1,000,000 square-foot fulfillment center will work to pick, pack, and ship bulky or larger-sized customer items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment, or rugs.
Amazon is also planning a new 200,000 square-foot delivery station in Forney, expected to open later this year. Delivery stations power the last mile of the order fulfillment process. Packages are transported to delivery stations from Amazon fulfillment and sorting centers, and then loaded into vehicles for delivery.
Mayor Mary Penn said, “One of my biggest priorities has been to create more jobs and bring economic opportunity to our citizens. Now more than ever, this is a crucial time for economic growth and I feel confident Amazon will bring that to the City of Forney.”
The new Amazon fulfillment center is scheduled to launch in 2021.