DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) –– Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 641 additional confirmed cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total confirmed case count in Dallas County to 56,428, including 807 confirmed deaths.

“The 641 new COVID-19 positive cases represents an increase from yesterday’s much lower total, but we are still seeing a steady decline in new daily cases from our record highs in early to mid-July. We are also reporting 13 deaths, including a man in his 30s with underlying health conditions. While we have seen some benefit of your commitment to wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, the virus remains a serious threat in our county,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. “Every sacrifice you are making right now is for the greater good. You are continuing to draw on the remarkable strength that surfaced months ago when COVID-19 first came to our county. By remaining committed to doing the things that we know are working, we will come out of this stronger. Use caution when leaving your home and check the doctor recommendations when considering activities for you or anyone in your household.”

An additional 109 probable cases of COVID-19 have been reported since Wednesday, bringing the total probable case count in Dallas to 2,469, including 7 probable deaths from COVID-19.

The additional 13 deaths being reported today are the following:

– A man in his 30s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 50s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50s who was a resident of the City of Farmers Branch. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 50s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 70s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80s who was a resident of the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 80s who was a resident of the City of Garland. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and did not have underlying high risk health conditions.

– A woman in her 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the City of Dallas. She had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

– A man in his 90s who was a resident of the City of Irving. He had been critically ill in an area hospital, and had underlying high risk health conditions.

More than 2,833 children under 18 years of age were diagnosed with confirmed COVID-19 since July 1st, including 65 children who were hospitalized for COVID-19. Of all confirmed cases requiring hospitalization to date, more than two-thirds are under 65 years of age. Diabetes is an underlying high-risk health condition reported in about a third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The percentage of respiratory specimens testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 remains high, with about 15.9% of symptomatic patients presenting to area hospitals testing positive in week 30. Of the total confirmed deaths reported to date, about 27% have been associated with long-term care facilities.

Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources