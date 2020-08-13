ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys on Thursday announced their plans for fans and employees at AT&T Stadium this season during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Thursday, the NFL is moving forward with the regular season schedule, with teams needing to have plans for fans at the games.

The Cowboys have released their guidelines and restrictions that comply with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for their home games.

“These are challenging and unprecedented times for our country, our community, and our Cowboys fans at home in Texas and all around the world,” said Charlotte Jones, Dallas Cowboys chief brand officer. “Amidst the difficulties brought on by COVID-19, our focus has been to safely bring football back to our community. We are deeply grateful for the patience, understanding, and support our fans have shown during these historic and turbulent times as we continue to prepare for a successful season.”

Although they did not specify the exact capacity, seating will be limited on games this season in order to follow social distancing guidelines.

Fans and employees will also be required to wear face masks at all times, including in the stadium parking lots. Exceptions include when they are actively eating or drinking or if the attendee is under 10 years old.

The team also announced that tickets will be sold in blocks, or “pods,” in order to maintain distance between groups that do not know each other.

Tickets will also be digital-only this season, with fans needing to have their tickets on their mobile devices.

Cash purchases will also not be allowed in the stadium. Fans will need to use credit or debit cards or mobile pay.

A full list of the new guidelines and restrictions can be found here.