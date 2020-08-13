DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested a fugitive Wednesday wanted on criminal charges in El Salvador.

Efrain Rivas-Reyes, 45, a citizen and national of El Salvador, is wanted for criminal prosecution by the government of El Salvador for alien smuggling and fraud.

He had been on the run in the U.S. for two years, according to an ICE news release.

On June 29, 2016, the government of El Salvador issued an Interpol Red Notice for Rivas-Reyes.

On Dec. 31, 2011, Border Patrol agents arrested Rivas-Reyes near Santa Teresa, New Mexico, and issued him an Expedited Removal. On Jan. 3, 2012, he was paroled into the United States.

On Jan. 4, 2017, ERO Chicago officers encountered Rivas-Reyes at the Vanderburgh County Jail in Evansville, Indiana, and issued an immigration detainer. On Feb. 16, 2017, ERO Chicago released him on bond pending his immigration proceedings.

An immigration judge in Louisville, Kentucky, ordered him removed to El Salvador in absentia on Aug. 9, 2018, after Rivas-Reyes failed to appear for his court date, at which time he became an ICE fugitive.

“The capture of Mr. Rivas-Reyes, who has been on the run from Salvadoran authorities and ICE, epitomizes what can be achieved as a result of long-standing cooperation among our agency, our federal and international law enforcement partners,” said Marc Moore, field office director for ERO Dallas. “ICE is committed to track down and remove criminal fugitives, who endanger our communities and who mistakenly think they can elude justice by hiding in the United States.”

Rivas-Reyes remains in ICE custody pending his removal to his home country where he will be turned over to law enforcement authorities.