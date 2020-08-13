DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A 17-year-old student has died after police said he was found “unconscious and unresponsive” at a park in Denton Thursday morning.
Police said they responded to a call about an unconscious person at South Lakes Park on Hobson Lane at around 8 a.m. Arriving officers found the 17-year-old and began administering CPR.
He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.
Police said the 17-year-old had been running at the park before the call came in.
According to police, he was a student at Denton ISD. The department will be working with the district to make crisis counselors available for those affected by the death.
“Our hearts go out to the entire DISD family, as well as the student, and their friends and family,” the department said in a statement.