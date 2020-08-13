DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is now an investor in OnCore Golf, and has a special golf ball to prove it.

“I am privileged to be able to use my platform to help those in-need in the greater Dallas/Fort Worth area,” said Elliott. “During the season our fans support us through all of our ups and downs, so it is with great pleasure that I can do the same for them. Being able to contribute and support an organization like the North Texas Food Bank and our community throughout these unprecedented times is extremely important to me.”

Less than two weeks ago, the the innovative golf ball and technology company announced that Elliott had joined the ranks of its shareholders and that plans were in the works to join forces to benefit the Dallas community.

The first result of that collaboration is the limited edition “Everyone Eats” logo golf ball.

A portion of the proceeds from every sale will be donated to the North Texas Food Bank – a not-for-profit organization focused on addressing the needs of those struggling to feed themselves and their families.

“The challenges created by COVID-19 have increased in severity and extent. Our hope is that our contributions are able to make a difference to families in the Dallas-Fort Worth area who may have lost their jobs or find themselves in difficult circumstances,” said Bret Blakely, Co-Founder and Vice President of OnCore Golf. “We are very happy to join Zeke in his “Everyone Eats” initiative.”

Both OnCore Golf and Elliott share the same philanthropic vision in continuing to give back to the community.

Click here to buy a limited edition “Everyone Eats” golf ball.