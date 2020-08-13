FORNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – While people come to see the student-athletes, one thing to consider as high schools get set to start are the marching bands performing at their sporting events.

At Forney High School more than 200 band members show up for practice every day at 7:00 a.m.

They’re keeping their fingers crossed that there is a high school football season and are determined to ply a winning tune when it’s time.

“We just wanna end this year on a high note and make the best year out of all of them,” said senior band memberJoey Cortez.

As for beating the pandemic, senior band member Ruben Sanchez said, “Nothing is impossible. Nothing is unbeatable. If we want it and stick with it, we can do it.”

Forney ISD has decided students can still take part in extra curricular activities even if they do learning online.

This leads senior Adriana Avila to make one promise about their practice becoming perfect.

“it all starts out here and then we go out there and we rock it,” he said.