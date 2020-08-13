WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Thursday was the first day of school for Wylie ISD, and this year parents had the option of sending their kids to back school or signing them up for remote learning due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Approximately 50% of students were back in the classroom the school district said.

Leading up to the start of school, three Wylie ISD staff members working at various schools tested positive for COVID-19, but the district said there is no current threat to anyone at school.

For Bridget Krumbholz, the decision to send her kids back to school was easy.

“My kids have always liked structure so just getting up at a certain time, getting ready for school, being there in class, having that structured day in school,” she said. “I think they were just excited and ready for school.”

“I really missed my teachers so I was happy to go back and it was amazing,” her daughter, Avery, a Smith Elementary School student said.

On her first day, Avery noticed quite a few changes.

“They put the desks spaced out and they only allow some people to go to (their) locker at a time,” she said.

“We’ve got enhanced social distancing measures,” Wylie ISD Executive Director of Communications Ian Halperin said. “Everything from one way arrows in hallways, additional hand washing stations, additional hand sanitizing stations, of course 5th grade and up are wearing masks, all the staff are wearing masks.”

Halperin said the district has worked months to get to this point and now, they’ll see what happens.

“Once you get the kids and teachers back in the class and start learning then you can figure out what can we smooth out, what can we do better,” he said. “We’re just taking it day by day.”